Friday, April 14, 2017

Elon Musk says Tesla will unveil its electric semi truck in September - The Verge

More telling Tesla tweets

"Tesla CEO Elon Musk says his company will unveil its electric tractor-trailer truck this September, calling the vehicle “seriously next level” and praising the Tesla team for doing “an amazing job.”

He also revealed that Tesla will show off an electric pickup truck in “18 to 24 months,” and that the next Tesla roadster sports car will be a convertible."
