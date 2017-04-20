"Just ahead of Earth Day, Apple has released its 2017 Environmental Responsibility Report [PDF] with a lofty new goal: ending mining. Apple says the company is working on a "closed-loop supply chain" that would allow it to stop mining the earth for rare minerals and metals.Apple Pledges to End Mining and Use 100% Recycled Materials for Products - Mac Rumors
"One day, we'd like to be able to build new products with just recycled materials, including your old products," Apple says on its updated Environment site. In an interview with VICE, Apple vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives Lisa Jackson commented on the mining plan, saying "it's where technology should be going.""
Thursday, April 20, 2017
Check the full post for Apple carbon footprint and renewable energy use snapshots
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:59 AM
