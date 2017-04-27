A related Charles Fitzgerald tweet: "Facebook takes early lead over Google as model for The Circle. Sure lots of PR people tracking this very closely..." Also see Silicon Valley is a creepy place full of megalomaniacs, according to ‘The Circle’, arriving in theaters April 28 (VentureBeat)
"Our creepy times now have their own creepy movie.How Evil Is Silicon Valley? - WSJ
I normally review tech products, most of which make our lives better. But “The Circle” film that debuts this week—about a privacy-flouting version of Google, Apple, and Facebook wrapped into one—makes you want to move to the woods. Is surveillance a worthwhile trade-off for any digital service? And is Silicon Valley prepared for the evils its technologies unleash?
In the film, a CEO played by Tom Hanks holds a Steve Jobs-style product launch that fills the globe with tiny constantly broadcasting webcams. His Orwellian mission statement: “If it happens, we’ll know.”"