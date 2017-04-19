"Do you know what happens when you control four of the biggest social networks in the world? You get to stop worrying about competitors beating you on features.Why Facebook Keeps Beating Every Rival: It’s the Network, of Course - The New York Times
Mr. Zuckerberg had done it before: Every time some other social company came up with social features that people seemed to enjoy — Twitter with the follower mechanism, Foursquare with checking in to stuff, Vine with short videos, Periscope and Meerkat with live video — Facebook or one of its subsidiaries (or all of them) could just copy and co-opt.
Mr. Zuckerberg didn’t win all of this stuff; sometimes the features turned out to be less important than initially thought, but that didn’t matter. At the very least he would neutralize his enemy’s growth, cutting it off before it became an existential threat to Facebook."
Check this Facebook post for an F8 2017 day 1 keynote overview
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:14 AM
