"Above all of the other updates, the most significant overall is the new “Voyager” feature, which is available by clicking the ship’s wheel icon. Google has partnered with organizations like BBC Earth and DigitalGlobe to create little informative experiences. Clicking on “Endangered Species Around the World” will show you the locations of various endangered species, give you photos and a “knowledge card” gives some background about them. It’s kind of like Wikipedia mixed with Google Earth. Other Voyager stories feature regular and 3D videos. “Itineraries” offer guided tours of cities and a lot more information has been added to major destinations. So far, there are a little over 50 stories but Google plans to add more every week. There are also 20,000 destinations with knowledge cards. It seems all but inevitable that a crowdsourcing model will be implemented eventually to flesh this tool out."Google's Greatest Time-Sucking Invention Just Got a Lot Better
Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Google's Greatest Time-Sucking Invention Just Got a Lot Better (Gizmodo)
See Welcome home to the new Google Earth (Google blog) for an overview
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:02 AM
