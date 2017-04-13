"The Bolt is just one of several midpriced electric vehicles headed to showrooms. Tesla has already received 400,000 advance orders for its Model 3, due to go on sale this summer, with a 215-mile battery range and a starting price of $35,000. Nissan has sold more than a quarter-million Leaf electrics, partly thanks to its $30,000 price. But the Leaf offers only 107 horsepower and about 100 miles on a single charge, not enough for commuters with range anxiety. So Nissan is developing a Leaf with a range of more than 200 miles, though the company hasn’t announced a release date.Is the Chevy Bolt a model electric car? - The Boston Globe
Electric cars won’t be bestsellers this year or next. But the Model T wasn’t an overnight sensation either. It took Ford seven years to sell his first 1 million cars. But just 18 months later, he sold his second million. After my drive in the Bolt EV, I’m betting history will repeat itself."
Thursday, April 13, 2017
