See this Facebook post for more details; also see Box and Workplace by Facebook: Making Work Simpler (Box blog), Announcing New Salesforce Integrations with Workplace by Facebook (Salesforce blog), and Share directly from Dropbox with our Workplace by Facebook integration (Dropbox blog)
"When Workplace by Facebook launched last fall, it was an attempt to take Facebook and put it into a business context. But working with businesses has a different set of requirements than consumers, and that means working with third-party business software in a seamless way. It’s certainly something that one of the company’s chief rivals in this space, Slack, has recognized and built into its product from the earliest days.Workplace by Facebook continues to mature | TechCrunch
Today’s updates are about bringing that same type of integration, including file sharing, bots and compliance and governance tools, into the Workplace by Facebook experience. This kind of blending has been on the drawing board from the beginning, according to Julien Codorniou, vice president of Workplace.
“Being the communication layer and discovery platform for other services has always been part of the plan,” he told TechCrunch. “Workplace wants to be the app that connects everyone,” he added."