"Let all that settle in for a minute: SQL Server runs on Linux, in containers, and on a Mac. It accommodates code written in Python and R, including code that uses an array of external open source libraries for both languages. Microsoft also has an entire micro-site, filled with SQL Server code samples, not only for C#, but also for Java, Node.js, PHP, Python, Ruby and R.Microsoft Data Amp heralds Python in SQL Server 2017, and lots more | ZDNet
SQL Server has been around for a long time now -- almost a quarter century, in fact. The degree and extent to which Microsoft's attitude toward competing platforms has evolved over that time is staggering. In fact, you might need an entire SQL Server database to keep track of it."
Thursday, April 20, 2017
Microsoft Data Amp heralds Python in SQL Server 2017, and lots more | ZDNet
Final paragraphs from a SQL Server snapshot
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:43 AM
