"The ad-blocking step may seem counter-intuitive given Google’s reliance on online advertising revenue, but the move is a defensive one, people familiar with the plans said.Google Plans Ad-Blocking Feature in Popular Chrome Browser - WSJ
Uptake of online ad blocking tools has grown rapidly in recent years, with 26% of U.S. users now employing the software on their desktop devices, according to some estimates.
By switching on its own ad-filter, Google is hoping to quell further growth of blocking tools offered by third-party companies, the people said, some of which charge fees in exchange for letting ads pass through their filters."
Thursday, April 20, 2017
Google Plans Ad-Blocking Feature in Popular Chrome Browser - WSJ
Google and partners to determine "acceptable" ads
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:49 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)