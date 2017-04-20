Thursday, April 20, 2017

Google Plans Ad-Blocking Feature in Popular Chrome Browser - WSJ

Google and partners to determine "acceptable" ads

"The ad-blocking step may seem counter-intuitive given Google’s reliance on online advertising revenue, but the move is a defensive one, people familiar with the plans said.

Uptake of online ad blocking tools has grown rapidly in recent years, with 26% of U.S. users now employing the software on their desktop devices, according to some estimates.

By switching on its own ad-filter, Google is hoping to quell further growth of blocking tools offered by third-party companies, the people said, some of which charge fees in exchange for letting ads pass through their filters."
