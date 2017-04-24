"Q: Broadly speaking, what are you trying to accomplish here?Amazon blazes a trail to the next frontier in AI: the cloud - SiliconANGLE
A: Our goal is to basically democratize artificial intelligence, to make AI accessible to every developer. To a large extent, even today to build artificial intelligence, it requires in many cases a Ph.D. in machine learning to do a really good job.
We want to enable building new kinds of intelligent applications that can actually do things that humans have been able to do, like being able to see or hear or speak or understand. And we enable businesses and enterprises to make intelligent decisions on top of the data that they have stored in AWS."
From an interview with Swami Sivasubramanian, vice president of Amazon AI at Amazon Web Services
