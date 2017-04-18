"Microsoft is positioning the acquisition as "build(ing) on the work we're already doing to deliver the tools necessary to be productive in an information-rich world," in the words of Rajesh Jha, executive vice president, Microsoft Office product group.Microsoft buys Intentional Software; Simonyi to rejoin Microsoft | ZDNet
Intentional Software, founded in 2002, was originally focused on making programming less complicated using concepts for "intentional programming," which Simonyi originally pioneered in work he did with Microsoft Research. More recently, Intentional Software has been working on productivity scenarios for future workplaces."
