"Global shipments of PCs continue to slow as consumer demand declines, according to preliminary analysis by Gartner, with only "modest" growth visible in the business segment.Consumers go off PCs as global shipments continue their decline • The Register
Only 62.2 million units were shipped during the first three months of 2017, a 2.4 per cent drop compared to the same period of 2016. This is the first time in a decade that the PC market experienced shipments below 63 million units in a quarter.
While the industry experienced "modest growth" in the business PC market, this was offset by declining demand as consumers refrain from replacing older PCs or abandon them altogether."
Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Also see Gartner: Global PC shipments fell 2.4% in Q1 2017, 10th quarter of decline in a row (VentureBeat)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:17 AM
