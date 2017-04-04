"Sir Tim Berners-Lee, creator of the world wide web, was declared recipient of the prestigious Association for Computing Machinery’s AM Turing award on Tuesday.Tim Berners-Lee: 'Privacy is not a partisan thing' | Technology | The Guardian
In an interview with the Guardian, Berners-Lee discussed the “appalling” attitude of Republican politicians seeking to roll back net neutrality protections, how his own legacy intersects with the great Alan Turing’s, and the astonishing progress of the web since he launched the very first website on 1 August 1991."
Check the full article for a wide-ranging interview
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 8:45 AM
