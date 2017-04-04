Tim Berners-Lee: 'Privacy is not a partisan thing' | Technology | The Guardian

Tuesday, April 04, 2017

"Sir Tim Berners-Lee, creator of the world wide web, was declared recipient of the prestigious Association for Computing Machinery’s AM Turing award on Tuesday.

In an interview with the Guardian, Berners-Lee discussed the “appalling” attitude of Republican politicians seeking to roll back net neutrality protections, how his own legacy intersects with the great Alan Turing’s, and the astonishing progress of the web since he launched the very first website on 1 August 1991."
