U.S. software company Cloudera beats expectations in IPO: source | Reuters

U.S. software company Cloudera Inc (CLDR.N) raised $225 million in an initial public offering on Thursday, a source familiar with the situation said, giving the company a market valuation of about $1.9 billion, a steep fall from the $4.1 billion it was once valued at in the private market.
Investors including chip company Intel Corp (INTC.O) piled into Cloudera several years ago when a flood of money into private technology companies pushed valuations skyward.
Cloudera said it priced its shares at $15, above its indicated range of $12 to $14, but still a far cry from the $30.92 a share that Intel paid in 2014.
Cloudera will begin trading tomorrow [Friday] on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CLDR.""
Friday, April 28, 2017
A big reality check day ahead for the Hadoop ecosystem
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:09 AM
