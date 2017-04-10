"“I’m turning the internet of things into the internet of us,” said Jowan Osterlund in an interview with Recode. Osterlund is the founder of Biohax, a Swedish company that specializes in injecting small microchips, about the size of a grain of rice, under people’s skin.The next evolution in office working could be employees getting implanted with a microchip - Recode
The microchips, says Osterlund, can be programed to speak to other networked devices, like coffee makers, speakers or doors with electronic locks. The idea is that it’s more convenient to wave your hand in front of the door than use a key card."
Monday, April 10, 2017
The next evolution in office working could be employees getting implanted with a microchip - Recode
Handy
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:38 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)