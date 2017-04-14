"A preview of the feature, launching in mobile search, demonstrates a search for a purse from Zara. Below the carousel of products similar to the purse is a grid of photos of various models pairing the purse with a jean jacket, gray suede boots and a pastel pink hijab.Google is trying to turn Image Search into a shopping tool - Recode
The new feature is clearly aimed at getting people looking at products to think of Google as a place to start shopping searches — and to use it instead of shopping portals like Amazon or eBay.
Despite its general preeminence in search, Google lags behind Amazon when it comes to product search, and the trend is getting worse for Google."
Friday, April 14, 2017
Google is trying to turn Image Search into a shopping tool - Recode
See this Google post for more details
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:47 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)