Workflow automation app has no ‘further updates planned’ following Apple acquisition | 9to5Mac

"Apple's plans for the Workflow team are unclear although the most obvious inference is that the company wants to build more advanced automation features into iOS itself. The Workflow app should probably be seen as a stop-gap offering until something is included in the operating system natively.
As a third-party app, Workflow always faced limitations on what it could do. It would be logical to expect an Apple approach to iOS automation to be much more streamlined and more capable.
Perhaps iOS 11 will give more visibility on Apple’s wider plans for professional iPhone and iPad users. There’s also the possibility that the Workflow team is now working on something completely different inside Apple and that the buyout was more of a talent ‘acquihire.’"
Friday, April 14, 2017
Workflow state tbd
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:03 AM
