Windows 10 Mobile Creators Update review: The future is increasingly uncertain | PCWorld

"In other ecosystems, flagship phones like Samsung's new Galaxy S8+ sail confidently into stores, riding Android's overwhelming dominance. Only a catastrophe could doom the Galaxy S8's success. But even if every review praised Windows 10 Mobile to the skies—and they won't—its odds of success would be long.
It’s possible that Windows Mobile is indeed dead, but that Microsoft plans to replace it with a true “common core” of Windows running across all devices. Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella recently reiterated his vision that Windows isn’t just an OS of a single device, but a “fabric of devices” surrounding you. That sounds revolutionary, but it’s also a phrase he used several years ago, in 2014.
With a market share down in the low single digits, and with a reduced stock of devices to run on, Windows Mobile is the proverbial Schrodinger’s cat: either alive or dead, and no one seems to know for sure. Unfortunately, the anemic Windows 10 Mobile Creators Update doesn’t convince me that Microsoft believes in its future."
Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Final paragraphs from a review subtitled "With so few features, for so few phones, one wonders what the point is."
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:14 AM
