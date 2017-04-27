"Technology makes learning possible anytime, anywhere. Learners aren’t always sitting in a classroom, and educators aren’t always lecturing at a chalkboard. That’s why last month we made Google Classroom available to users without G Suite for Education accounts. Now, using a personal Google account, teachers and learners in many different settings can teach or attend classes, manage assignments, and instantly collaborate.Google Classroom outside the classroom
Starting today, users can do more than join classes—they can create them, too. Over the past few weeks, teachers and students have been piloting this new feature, and they’ve already created some great new classes for adult education, hobbies, and after school programs. Below we’ll share some of these classes with you."
Thursday, April 27, 2017
Google Classroom outside the classroom (Google Keyword Blog)
PLATO c2017?
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 8:22 AM
