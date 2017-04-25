"Oracle Corp. is forming a unit it's calling a startup within its U.S. operations to work on new technologies that may include virtual reality and artificial intelligence, trying to attract talent and outpace the innovation of rivals.Oracle Plans Internal 'Startup' to Outpace Rivals' Innovation - Bloomberg
The company's effort will include new centers in Reston, Virginia, and Denver for "cutting-edge" products, according to job postings on its website. Oracle is seeking to fill at least 50 positions, which were posted earlier this month for the Solution Engineering Centers. The company, founded 40 years ago, said it's a rare opportunity to get in on the "ground floor of building a truly transformational organization" inside its North American operations, according to job postings."
Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Oracle Plans Internal 'Startup' to Outpace Rivals' Innovation - Bloomberg
Because, as Charles Fitzgerald tweeted, "Nothing says cutting edge technology like "Solution". Or putting the "startup inside" the bigco in the sales org..."
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:18 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)