"The capital expenditures (CAPEX) going into the cloud are Sagan-esque, with billions upon billions being spent on sprawling complexes of interconnected datacenters scattered across the planet. The hyper-scale public cloud operators (Amazon Web Services, Google, Microsoft) operate BFGCs (big, uh, freakin’ global computers) at immense industrial scale, with townships of well-ventilated warehouses that collectively hold millions of servers, connected by their own transoceanic cables."Follow the CAPEX: Cloud Table Stakes – Platformonomics
Tuesday, April 18, 2017
Follow the CAPEX: Cloud Table Stakes – Platformonomics
Extensive and insightful cloud competitive landscape analysis by Charles Fitzgerald
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 12:43 PM
