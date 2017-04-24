"When the U.S. incentives begin to expire next year, don’t expect a Georgia-sized collapse in the market. The period of greatest peril is ending for EVs, and the time of greatest promise is beginning. All the top carmakers are investing billions of dollars to electrify their drivetrains, and the smart ones will compete aggressively on pricing in the short-term in order to establish market share for the long haul. Incentives are important, but they won’t define the market for much longer."The Electric Car Revolution Tesla Began Faces Its Biggest Test - Bloomberg
Monday, April 24, 2017
The Electric Car Revolution Tesla Began Faces Its Biggest Test - Bloomberg
Also see Musk Nearing $1.4 Billion Windfall as Tesla Achieves Milestones (Bloomberg)
