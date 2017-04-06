Disconcerting developments for all Verizon customers; on a related note, see Here’s How to Protect Your Privacy From Your Internet Service Provider (EFF)
"This is everything Verizon and AOL have been working toward over the past few years. Like every other broadband provider, Verizon wants to extract more revenue from its network by increasingly owning the media that travels over it.Oath isn’t just a terrible name — it’s going to be a nightmare ad-tracking machine - The Verge
But unlike AT&T (which bought DirecTV and is in the process of buying Time Warner) or Comcast (which bought NBCUniversal and invested in companies like BuzzFeed and our own Vox Media), Verizon’s plan is far more lowbrow: it’s going to churn out as much cheap content as it can from AOL and Yahoo and tell advertisers it can do a better job of delivering eyeballs because it has better ad-tracking capabilities than Google and Facebook.
What Verizon wants, more than anything, is a piece of Google’s ad business."