Thursday, April 20, 2017

Microsoft to shut down Wunderlist in favor of its new app, To-Do | TechCrunch

Hey Siri, take a note: try to figure out Microsoft's note-taking strategy; also see Introducing Microsoft To-Do—now available in Preview (Office blog)
"Microsoft acquired the popular mobile to do list application Wunderlist back in 2015, and now it’s preparing users for its eventual demise with the release of its new application “To-Do,” announced today. The new app was built by the team behind Wunderlist, and will bring in the favorite elements of that app in the months ahead, Microsoft says. The company also added that it won’t shut down Wunderlist until it’s confident that it has “incorporated the best of Wunderlist into To-Do.”

In case you’re hoping Wunderlist will get some sort of reprieve, Microsoft makes its forthcoming demise pretty clear. Stating its plans in black-and-white: “we will retire Wunderlist,” it says in a blog post."
