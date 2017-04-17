Check the full post for details; also see Leaked NSA Malware Threatens Windows Users Around the World (The Intercept) and Microsoft patched 'NSA hack' Windows flaws before leak (BBC)
"A group of hackers released on Friday what appears to be the most extensive data dump from the National Security Agency.What you need to know about that latest NSA data dump - Recode
The hack could have consequences for the relationship between big software companies and the U.S. government and could make it harder for Europe to trust the U.S. to respect privacy agreements.
Experts believe the hacker group behind the leak, Shadow Brokers, is connected with the Russian government. The group has released stolen information from the NSA before."