"What’s interesting about Feedly’s development over the years is that it demonstrates the potential that Google squandered by shuttering its own RSS Reader, instead of realizing how it could have been modernized to become a paid toolset for researchers, knowledge workers, and businesses. It also ties in nicely with the growing interest in email newsletters as a way to reach an audience.Feedly’s reader app now caters to knowledge workers with launch of boards, notes & annotations | TechCrunch
Boards, Notes, and Highlights will also work on any device including the web and mobile, via the Feedly app. Basic accounts can only create up to 3 private Boards. For unlimited boards, you’ll need to upgrade to Pro ($5/mo.) or Teams ($18/mo. per user)."
Wednesday, April 05, 2017
Check the full article for an overview of new Feedly features
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 9:05 AM
