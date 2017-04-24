Monday, April 24, 2017

Yahoo's Failure Is a Scary Hint at What's to Come - The Atlantic

From a timely digital advertising reality check

"Print newspapers will continue to fold, but Yahoo’s demise is a signal that web-native companies are next. If you run a business that relies on digital-advertising revenue for an outsized portion of your funding, you need to find new streams of revenue. Now. It may already be too late.

Unless you’re Facebook or Google, that is. Facebook and Google are practically drowning in ad revenue—together they command a huge portion of global digital-ad dollars—and that’s the root of the problem for every other business trying to clamor for a piece of it. The precise estimates vary. One often-repeated stat, based on last year’s financials, is that Facebook and Google account for 85-percent of every new dollar spent on digital advertising."
Yahoo's Failure Is a Scary Hint at What's to Come - The Atlantic
Posted by at
Post a Comment
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 