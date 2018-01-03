"The National Security Agency is losing its top talent at a worrisome rate as highly skilled personnel, some disillusioned with the spy service’s leadership and an unpopular reorganization, take higher-paying, more flexible jobs in the private sector.NSA’s top talent is leaving because of low pay, slumping morale and unpopular reorganization - The Washington Post
Since 2015, the NSA has lost several hundred hackers, engineers and data scientists, according to current and former U.S. officials with knowledge of the matter. The potential impact on national security is significant, they said."
Wednesday, January 03, 2018
They can always outsource more surveillance to Facebook and Google...
