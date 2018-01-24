Wednesday, January 24, 2018

Stripe is giving up on bitcoin as a payment method - Recode

See Ending Bitcoin Support (Stripe blog) for more details

"Stripe, which four years ago said it would become the first major online payments platform to accept bitcoin for payments, is ditching the idea.

The company said Tuesday that the cryptocurrency had almost become a victim of its own popularity — the time needed to complete a transaction has increased, meaning that payments sometimes fail. And the rise in transaction fees helped convince Stripe that bitcoin is meant to be more of an asset and less of a currency for daily payments.

“By the time the transaction is confirmed, fluctuations in bitcoin price mean that it’s for the ‘wrong’ amount,” Stripe’s Tom Karlo said. “For a regular bitcoin transaction, a fee of tens of U.S. dollars is common, making bitcoin transactions about as expensive as bank wires.”"
