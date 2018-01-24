"Stripe, which four years ago said it would become the first major online payments platform to accept bitcoin for payments, is ditching the idea.Stripe is giving up on bitcoin as a payment method - Recode
The company said Tuesday that the cryptocurrency had almost become a victim of its own popularity — the time needed to complete a transaction has increased, meaning that payments sometimes fail. And the rise in transaction fees helped convince Stripe that bitcoin is meant to be more of an asset and less of a currency for daily payments.
“By the time the transaction is confirmed, fluctuations in bitcoin price mean that it’s for the ‘wrong’ amount,” Stripe’s Tom Karlo said. “For a regular bitcoin transaction, a fee of tens of U.S. dollars is common, making bitcoin transactions about as expensive as bank wires.”"
See Ending Bitcoin Support (Stripe blog) for more details
