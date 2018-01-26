"“We’re planning to operate this business on a break-even basis and we don’t plan to profit from it for the foreseeable future” says Robinhood co-founder Vlad Tenev. “The value of Robinhood Crypto is in growing our customer base and better serving our existing customers.”Robinhood adds zero-fee cryptocurrency trading and tracking | TechCrunch
By essentially using crypto trading as a loss leader instead of its primary business like Coinbase and other apps, Robinhood could substantially expand beyond the 3 million users it already has. Simplifying trading and tracking could bolster Bitcoin and Ethereum. And by combining it with traditional stock, ETF, and option trading in a single app, Robinhood could further legitimize the cryptocurrency craze. The two trading worlds could cross-pollinate, dragging even more people into the crypto scene."
Friday, January 26, 2018
Robinhood adds zero-fee cryptocurrency trading and tracking | TechCrunch
Also see Stock trading app Robinhood to launch bitcoin, ethereum trading in five states (CNBC)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:49 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)