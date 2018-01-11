Everything Your Google Home Can Do Is Now Listed on One Incredibly Useful Website (Lifehacker)

See the Google Assistant What it can do page for a skillful list
"If you picked up a Google Home over the holidays you may be wondering what it’s good for besides checking the weather and playing music. Google’s smart speakers may not boast as many third-party skills as Amazon’s Alexa, but there’s still a ton you can do.
With that in mind, Google set up a new page where you can find everything its AI Assistant is capable. There are over “1 million things to try” according to Google, but to make things easy the list is broken down into categories like “Home control,” “Games & fun,” and “Productivity.” The main page also points to new and trending skills, along with a search bar in case you still can’t find what you’re looking for."Everything Your Google Home Can Do Is Now Listed on One Incredibly Useful Website