"AWS has purchased Sqrrl, a Cambridge, Mass. security startup with roots in the NSA. The company helps analyze a variety of sources to track and understand security threats quickly using machine learning.AWS beefs up threat detection with Sqrrl acquisition | TechCrunch
The announcement appeared on the Sqrrl home page in note from company CEO Mark Terenzoni. “We’re thrilled to share that Sqrrl has been acquired by Amazon. We will be joining the Amazon Web Services family, and we’re looking forward to working together on customer offerings for the future,” he wrote.
The question in these types of purchases is what happens to the customers. The statement suggested that at least for the time being, Sqrrl will continue to work with its existing customers."
Thursday, January 25, 2018
AWS beefs up threat detection with Sqrrl acquisition | TechCrunch
In other security news, see Alphabet launches new cybersecurity company, Chronicle, out of its X moonshot factory (TechCrunch)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:17 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)