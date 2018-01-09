Tuesday, January 09, 2018

Jeff Bezos Is Now Worth More Than Bill Gates Ever Was - Bloomberg

Check the full post for a ~5-minute "How Jeff Bezos Became the King of E-Commerce" video

"The latest jump has pushed Bezos’s fortune definitively above the high reached by Microsoft Corp.’s Bill Gates in 1999. The Amazon founder passed Gates in October with a net worth of $93.8 billion and his fortune crossed $100 billion for the first time a month later when the holiday shopping season kicked off on Black Friday.

Gates, 62, would have a net worth of more than $150 billion if he’d held onto assets that he’s given away, largely to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. He has given away almost 700 million Microsoft shares and $2.9 billion of cash and other assets since 1996, according to an analysis of his publicly disclosed giving."
