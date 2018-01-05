Friday, January 05, 2018

In Norway, Electric and Hybrid Cars Outsell Conventional Models - The New York Times

A hopeful leading indicator

"Sales of electric and hybrid cars in Norway outpaced those running on fossil fuels last year, cementing the country’s position as a global leader in the push to restrict vehicle emissions.

Norway, a major oil exporter, would seem an unlikely champion of newer, cleaner-running vehicles. But the country offers generous incentives that make electric cars cheaper to buy, and provides additional benefits once the vehicles are on the road."
