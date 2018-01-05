"Sales of electric and hybrid cars in Norway outpaced those running on fossil fuels last year, cementing the country’s position as a global leader in the push to restrict vehicle emissions.In Norway, Electric and Hybrid Cars Outsell Conventional Models - The New York Times
Norway, a major oil exporter, would seem an unlikely champion of newer, cleaner-running vehicles. But the country offers generous incentives that make electric cars cheaper to buy, and provides additional benefits once the vehicles are on the road."
Friday, January 05, 2018
In Norway, Electric and Hybrid Cars Outsell Conventional Models - The New York Times
A hopeful leading indicator
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:31 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)