"Founder and Chief Executive Officer Michael Dell took his company private in 2013, when he teamed up with Silver Lake Management LLC on a leveraged buyout. That freed Dell to cut costs and work to become a bigger supplier of hardware and software for corporate data centers without the quarterly investor scrutiny that comes with being a public company. Three years later, Dell acquired storage-technology provider EMC Corp. and its majority stake in data-center software vendor VMware, taking on a massive debt load to seal the $67 billion deal.Dell Technologies Considering IPO, Other Options, Sources Say - Bloomberg
Raising cash could help the company further expand or pay off some of the debt. Dell Technologies has about $46 billion of debt, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That includes about $3 billion of bonds maturing in 2018 and $4.35 billion due next year while the company also has loans outstanding, the data shows.
Another option is to buy the rest of VMware that Dell does not already own, said one person familiar with the matter. VMware shares have risen more than 60 percent in the past year."
Friday, January 26, 2018
Dell Technologies Considering IPO, Other Options, Sources Say - Bloomberg
Check the full article for more details including a possible Pivotal decision
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:22 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)