"It seems nearly every company at Davos is looking at blockchain technology – whether its banks that stand to be bypassed by payments linked to blockchain, or insurance companies which could create smart contracts for any risk, or even food companies which could secure their supply chains.Blockchain has moment in the snow at Davos; regulators move on cryptocurrencies – WikiTribune
At Davos, prime ministers, central bankers and regulators have left no doubt that they’re not going to let the bubble go on without regulation. They have used the most important gathering of financial and government leaders in the world to send a big message – the Wild West-era of cryptocurrencies is over.
“We do not want them to get too big and too widely traded in China,” Fang Xinghai, vice-chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission told a session titled “The Next Financial Crisis.” He said he supported “wholeheartedly” the prospect of the Chinese central bank shutting down bitcoin exchanges."
Friday, January 26, 2018
Check the full article for a timely *coin reality check
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:09 AM
