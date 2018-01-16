In other *coin news, see Bitcoin Tumbles 20% as Fears of Cryptocurrency Crackdown Linger (Bloomberg)
"Bank of America Corp. may not be willing to help customers invest in bitcoin, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t plowing into the technology underlying the cryptocurrency.BofA Tops IBM and Payments Firms With Most Blockchain Patents - Bloomberg
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based lender has applied for or received at least 43 patents for blockchain, the ledger technology used for verifying and recording transactions that’s at the heart of virtual currencies. It is the largest number among major banks and technology companies, according to a study by EnvisionIP, a New York-based law firm that specializes in analyses of intellectual property."