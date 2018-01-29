"While Bitcoin and its ilk have recovered from their selloff on Friday -- thanks in part to Coincheck’s assurances over the weekend that customers would be partially reimbursed -- market observers say concerns over security lapses at cryptocurrency exchanges are likely to persist. They may even push some investors toward peer-to-peer methods of trading that don’t rely on centralized platforms.Massive Cryptocurrency Heist Spurs Call for More Regulation - Bloomberg
“The latest theft will have two immediate effects: more regulation by authorities over exchanges and more recognition of the advantages offered by decentralized ways of trading,” said David Moskowitz, co-founder of Indorse Pte in Singapore, which runs a social network for blockchain enthusiasts."
Monday, January 29, 2018
$.5B in digital tokens stolen; for a general *coin reality check, see Making Sense of Bitcoin and Its Wild Price Ride (Bloomberg)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:06 AM
