"For five and a half years, nearly the entire tenure of its chief executive, Virginia M. Rometty, IBM has reported a steady erosion of revenue.IBM May Finally Stop Shrinking. But Is It a Turnaround? - The New York Times
Selling off its chip manufacturing and smaller data-center computer businesses contributed to the decline. So, too, did the fact that new businesses like cloud computing, data analytics and artificial intelligence had not yet grown big enough to make up for the downturn in IBM’s traditional hardware and software products.
But IBM’s half-decade losing streak will most likely end on Thursday, analysts predict, when the company reports its quarterly performance."
Thursday, January 18, 2018
From an IBM reality check by Steve Lohr
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:57 AM
