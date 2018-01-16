"Dunn may consider his everyday driving habits mundane, but auto and privacy experts suspect that big automakers like Honda see them as anything but. By monitoring his everyday movements, an automaker can vacuum up a massive amount of personal information about someone like Dunn, everything from how fast he drives and how hard he brakes to how much fuel his car uses and the entertainment he prefers. The company can determine where he shops, the weather on his street, how often he wears his seat belt, what he was doing moments before a wreck — even where he likes to eat and how much he weighs.Big Brother on wheels: Why your car company may know more about you than your spouse. - The Washington Post
Though drivers may not realize it, tens of millions of American cars are being monitored like Dunn’s, experts say, and the number increases with nearly every new vehicle that is leased or sold."
Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Big Brother on wheels: Why your car company may know more about you than your spouse. - The Washington Post
Data driven
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:06 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)