"After providing a disappointing earnings outlook last week, "Big Blue" now makes up about 0.6 percent of the S&P 500 and has sunk to 35th in the index, according to FactSet. Howard Silverblatt, a senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices, said it's the lowest IBM has been in his four decades following the market at S&P.IBM hasn't been this unimportant to the market in at least 40 years
While investors have been pouring money into tech mega-cap companies like Alphabet, Amazon and Microsoft, even showing some enthusiasm of late for Cisco, Intel and Oracle, they've given IBM a giant shrug.
Of the 10 most valuable U.S. tech companies, only IBM is down over the past year. Intel, the next worst performer among the group, has gained 24 percent, and the S&P 500's technology index has jumped 42 percent."
Tuesday, January 23, 2018
IBM hasn't been this unimportant to the market in at least 40 years (CNBC)
Maybe it's time for IBMCoin...
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:35 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)