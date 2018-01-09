Gaming addiction classified as disorder by WHO - BBC News

Tuesday, January 09, 2018

A discouraging milestone for the gaming industry

"Gaming addiction is to be listed as a mental health condition for the first time by the World Health Organisation.

Its 11th International Classification of Diseases (ICD) will include the condition "gaming disorder".

The draft document describes it as a pattern of persistent or recurrent gaming behaviour so severe that it takes "precedence over other life interests".

Some countries had already identified it as a major public health issue."
