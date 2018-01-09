"Gaming addiction is to be listed as a mental health condition for the first time by the World Health Organisation.Gaming addiction classified as disorder by WHO - BBC News
Its 11th International Classification of Diseases (ICD) will include the condition "gaming disorder".
The draft document describes it as a pattern of persistent or recurrent gaming behaviour so severe that it takes "precedence over other life interests".
Some countries had already identified it as a major public health issue."
A discouraging milestone for the gaming industry
