"Overall, the results show how divorced Facebook’s user behavior is from the day-to-day news coverage blasting it for allowing Russian interference in US elections and for making us unhealthy zombie browsers. ComScore and Nielsen claim time spent on Facebook per U.S. user is declining, and that showed up in the daily user count growth, but Facebook seems to be making up for that in international monthly user growth and squeezing more dollars out of each ad.Facebook survives Q4 with slowing 1.4B daily users but record $12.97B revenue | TechCrunch
With the Snapchat threat largely neutralized via Instagram, Facebook’s biggest enemy is itself. Now it has to work to preemptively disarm any future privacy crises or other scandals, and co-opt the “Time Well Spent” rallying call before it becomes a “Time to leave Facebook” movement."
Wednesday, January 31, 2018
Facebook survives Q4 with slowing 1.4B daily users but record $12.97B revenue | TechCrunch
See this Facebook press release for details
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 5:06 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)