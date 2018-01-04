"Last week, parts of Apple’s new flagship retail store in Chicago had to be roped off, as dangerous icicles started to form on the roof. Although many believed the design of the MacBook Air-like roof was flawed, Apple later explained that the problem was instead a software issue that caused its heating system to break.Apple says its dangerous Chicago roof was a result of a software malfunction | The Verge
Apple spokesman Nick Leahy told The Chicago Tribune last week that the building’s architects, from the London-based Foster+Partners, had designed the store to be snow-friendly. “The roof has a warming system that’s built into it,” said Leahy. “It needed some fine-tuning and it got reprogrammed today. It’s hopefully a temporary problem.”"
Thursday, January 04, 2018
You're melting it wrong...
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:34 AM
