"Yet even though Apple is not part of the ad business, it exerts lots of control over it. Every tech company needs a presence on the iPhone or iPad; this means that Apple can set the rules for everyone. With a single update to its operating system and its app store, Apple could curb some of the worst excesses in how apps monitor and notify you to keep you hooked (as it has done, for instance, by allowing ad blockers in its mobile devices). And because other smartphone makers tend to copy Apple’s best inventions, whatever it did to curb our dependence on our phones would be widely emulated."It’s Time for Apple to Build a Less Addictive iPhone - The New York Times
Wednesday, January 17, 2018
It’s Time for Apple to Build a Less Addictive iPhone - The New York Times
Focus different
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:51 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)