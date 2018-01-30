"Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase announced on Tuesday that they would form an independent health care company for their employees in the United States.Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Team Up to Disrupt Health Care - The New York Times
In a statement, chief executives at the three corporate behemoths expressed their frustration with the nation’s expensive, often confusing health care system. The news added further uncertainty to an industry already reeling from attempts by new players to attack a notoriously inefficient, intractable sector. The lines between traditionally distinct areas, such as pharmacies, insurers and providers, are increasingly blurring."
Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Team Up to Disrupt Health Care - The New York Times
Later in the article: "News of the announcement sent the stocks of established health care providers plunging, and touched off a wave of speculation about what the new company might do."
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 5:03 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)