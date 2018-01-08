Something to see; on a related note, see Why Amazon’s master plan for Alexa includes things like voice-controlled Bose headphones (Recode)
"The first augmented-reality glasses with Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant will be shown next week at CES in Las Vegas -- manufactured by a 75-employee company rather than the e-commerce giant’s growing devices division.First Amazon Alexa-Enabled Digital Glasses to Debut at CES - Bloomberg
Vuzix Corp. will show off a pair of smart glasses that can talk to Amazon.com Inc.’s voice-activated digital assistant and display information to the wearer’s field of view, Vuzix Chief Executive Officer Paul Travers said in an interview. Vuzix’s Alexa integration is part of an Amazon program that allows third-party hardware manufacturers to put the digital assistant into their products. In October, Sonos Inc. unveiled a smart speaker with Alexa’s system for controlling music playback. The strategy is designed to put Amazon’s service, which generates revenue for the company, in as many places as possible to sell more products."