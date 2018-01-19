"Office for iPad, when it initially shipped in 2014, made use of the converged codebase as of the second release in 2017, as did Office for Android, Office for Win32 and, as of January 18, Mac Office.Microsoft aligns its different Office code bases as of the latest Mac Office release | ZDNet
While Microsoft isn't promising 100 percent feature parity across its various Office flavors, officials say the shared cross-platform code means Microsoft should be able to light up new Office features more quickly and closer to simultaneously. And customers who use Office on different platforms should see more fidelity across the versions as a result of this work."
I'll believe this is significant when I see intra-page unread activity indicators in macOS OneNote
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:27 AM
