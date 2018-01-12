"Today we’re thrilled to announce a new conversation series from MSNBC and Recode that will bring together leading thinkers across technology, business and politics through townhall-style conversations and one-on-one interviews and panel discussions. The series will air on MSNBC.MSNBC and Recode Launch New Conversation Series to Air on MSNBC - Vox Media
The inaugural event from the series, set to air January 19th, will focus on Google, YouTube, and will examine the potential challenges and successes of tech’s disruption of the workplace, and what it means for the future of the country. Co-hosts Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Ari Melber, will conduct in-depth interviews with Google CEO Sundar Pichai and YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, each discussing their company’s activities and roles in job creation and preparing for the future of work, as well as the impact of the broader policy landscape."
Friday, January 12, 2018
See this Recode page for more details
