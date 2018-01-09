Also see Apple faces a shareholder backlash over what the iPhone may be doing to our kids (Washington Post) and Apple Plans More Features for Parents to Control Kids' Phone Use (Bloomberg)
"By going after Apple, Jana and Calstrs, which together own about $2 billion worth of the company’s stock, have selected the tech giant that is perhaps least dependent on its users’ time. Because Apple makes most of its money selling hardware, rather than through digital advertising, it theoretically could afford to encourage its users to spend less time with its products.Tech Backlash Grows as Investors Press Apple to Act on Children’s Use - The New York Times
“Apple’s business model is not predicated on excessive use of your products,” Jana and Calstrs said in their letter to the company.
For this reason, said Ms. Turkle, the M.I.T. professor, “it turns out that Apple is the company best positioned to act.”"